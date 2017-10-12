Long delays on A605 between Peterborough and Whittlesey after King’s Dyke level crossing failure

A failure of the gates at King’s Dyke level crossing is causing long delays for motorists on the A605 this morning, Thursday October 12.

The road is closed and traffic us queueing due to the railroad crossing failure on A605 King’s Dyke in both directions at Funtham’s Lane.

The barriers are stuck in the down position.

Traffic travelling between Peterborough and Whittlesey has been affected.

