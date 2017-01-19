Long delays on A1 and A47 at Peterborough after lorry sheds its load

A serious three vehicle collision on the A1 near Wansford is causing long delays this afternoon, Thursday January 19.

There are long delays on the A1 northbound with traffic back past Water Newton and in both directions on the A47.

It is understood one of the vehicles, a lorry, has shed its load on metal sheets across the carriageway.

The crash has taken place on the A1 northbound after the A47 turn and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic will be heavier due to motorists leaving LAMMA 17 at The East of England Showground.