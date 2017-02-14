Lessons learned after major car crash scenario at Peterborough College

A serious road traffic collision in which a teenage girl died and her boyfriend, who was driving, was arrested by police took place at Peterborough Regional College this morning - thankfully as part of a staged road safety campaign.

Emergency Services and students from Peterborough Regional College teamed up to stage the crash reconstruction today, Tuesday February 14.

The ‘Drive to Arrive’ day is an interactive way of teaching young people about safer driving and how to deal with peer pressure.

‘For My Girlfriend’ is all about reminding teenage girls of the dangers they can face as passengers of cars driven by young males. Young male drivers are more at risk on the road and have a tendency to drive too quickly and overestimate their driving ability.

The crash reconstruction showed a team of fire fighters and paramedics attempting to free a girl from a crashed car. The girl and her boyfriend are Peterborough Regional College Students. In the fictional scenario, the girl dies and the boyfriend is taken away by the police.

Clair George, Road Safety Officer for the SaferPeterborough Partnership, said: “The morning’s activities are aimed at illustrating the terrible dangers and consequences that can occur from irresponsible driving. One of the key priorities of the SaferPeterborough Partnership road safety action plan is to reduce the number of young drivers and passengers aged 17 to 25 who are killed or seriously injured on Peterborough roads.

The staged crash reconstruction at Peterborough Regional College today

“Research shows that young drivers, in particular young male drivers, are at a much higher risk of crashing than their older counterparts. They are therefore more at risk of losing their lives or being seriously injured on the road, killing or injuring their young passengers or other road users. Road crashes are the single biggest killer of young people in the UK.”

She added “Young drivers have the tendency to drive too quickly and to over-estimate their driving ability. They are also vulnerable to peer pressure.”

During the crash reconstruction students were distributed the First Car Young Drivers Guide. This new publication covers issues that new and learner drivers will find useful, such as how to find a good instructor, mastering manoeuvres, buying a car, dealing with breakdowns as well as various road safety messages.

