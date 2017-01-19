Lane closures as city centre roadworks continue, but with no completion date are they neverending?

Work is progressing on Peterborough City Council’s revamp of Lower Bridge Street with one lane over Town Bridge shut during the day.

Roadworks began last Monday, January 9, but readers have been contacting the Peterborough Telegraph to find out exactly how long the works will last, as the signs do not state the details.

Peterborough City Council has confirmed the works are “scheduled to last for 13 weeks with one lane of traffic closed in both directions either side of the crossing between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday. All lanes will be open at peak times.”