DASHCAM FOOTAGE UPDATE: Peterborough driving instructor who was forced off road by lorry says “I just want an apology”

A Peterborough driving instructor who was forced off the road by a lorry, leaving his student “terrified,” has said he would simply like an apology.

After the Peterborough Telegraph covered the incident, which too place yesterday, Wednesday May 17, many readers took to social media calling for John Lewis, who own the lorry featured in the video, to sack the driver.

However, driving instructor Shujah Saklain, who had to grab the wheel from his pupil and steer the car safely onto the grass verge near Ferry Meadows, said he would just like an apology.

He said: “As angry as I was, and still am, the last thing I want is this driver to lose his job.

“I want him to be brought to account for his actions and apologise to my pupil and to be given a second chance.

“He probably has a mortgage and family to support and don’t want them to pay for his actions.

“It was lucky that I was able to grab the steering wheel and force the car onto the grass verge otherwise he would’ve taken us out in order not to have a head on with the oncoming car.

“I’ve got the reg and details and the video are with John Lewis. They’ve been very quick to respond and are looking into it as a matter of urgency.”

Esther Okyere-Corlley was the student in the middle of a lesson when the incident took place.

She said: “Thanks to Shujah. Your experience saved us. Still thinking where I would have been this time and what my family would have been doing. Still nervous and terrified.

She added this morning; “Not slept well all night.”

Mr Saklain said Esther was travelling at 30mph at the time of the overtaking manoeuvre, the legal limit at that point of the road.”

A double white line running down the centre of the carriageway, signifying no overtaking is allowed, can also clearly be seen in the footage.

John Lewis has responded to the footage saying: “We’re very concerned to see this and are following it up as a matter of urgency. “

DASHCAM FOOTAGE: Peterborough driving instructor angered as lorry’s overtake forces learner off the road