A Peterborough driving instructor has hit out at the lorry driver who today, Wednesday, forced his car, driven by a student off the road in a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

Shujah Saklain captured the moment the John Lewis lorry overtook his driving school car, which is marked as such, on a stretch of road near Ferry Meadows before cutting back in front of the car to avoid oncoming traffic, forcing his vehicle off the road and onto the grass verge.