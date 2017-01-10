Collision involving lorry and car blocking Fletton Parkway and causing delays on Nene Parkway

A crash involving a car and a lorry is causing long delays on Fletton Parkway and Nene Parkway this evening, Tuesday January 10.

The crash has taken place on the eastbound carriageway at junction 3, close to the Hampton roundabout.

Traffic is queuing in both directions on Fletton Parkway as people slow to look at the scene and delays are back past the Morley Way junction on Nene Parkway.

More here as we get it...