Air Ambulance lands on A14 in Cambridgeshire after three injured in crash near Brampton Hut interchange

Three people have been injured in a crash which is caused long delays on the A14 in Cambridgeshire this morning.

The air ambulance has attended the scene of the single car crash. The road was closed while it landed, but one lane is now open.

A single car is involved on the A14 westbound at junction 20 Thrapston Road at Ellington. Lane one of two was then closed whilst recovery work took place.

Queues were back past Brampton Hut to Huntingdon, but the recovery operation was completed at 2.50pm.

The AA are reporting that the car clipped a kerb and spun off the carriageway.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: “Three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and Magpas air ambulance attended and treated three people with minor injuries.

“They were all taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital for further care.”