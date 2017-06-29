Air ambulance called after teenage boy is seriously injured in collision with car in Peterborough

A teenage boy suffered serious injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Peterborough last night.

The Magpas air ambulance landed at Walton Recreation Ground after the crash took place on Lincoln Road at the roundabout junction of Mountsteven Avenue and Walton Park at 6.26pm.

The driver of the car was not injured in the incident, but the teenage boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was blocked while police and paramedics dealt with the incident.