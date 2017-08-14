A47 between Wansford and Sutton to be dualled as part of major Highways England scheme

The A47 between Wansford and Sutton is to become a dual carriageway, Highways England announced this morning (Monday, August 14).

The upgrade is part of a multi-million pound set of works across the East of England to improve the A47.

The map of improvements from Highways England

The works were first announced in January but were subject to consultation.

At the time, North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “This announcement is excellent news for local businesses, residents and commuters.

“Peterborough is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and the removal of traffic pinch-points relieves congestion, decreases travel time and drives local economic growth.

“Making this section of the A47 into a dual carriageway gives us an important opportunity to address historic safety concerns which have led to a number of tragic accidents in recent years.”

Highways England is to dual three parts of the 115 mile stretch of the A47 between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth, improving several junctions and roundabouts.

On the Wansford to Sutton improvements, it states: “Option 2 was chosen for dualling the A47 between the A1 junction at Wansford and the dual carriageway section west of Peterborough.

“This will include building a new dual carriageway to the north, at the western end, and to the south, at the eastern end. There will also be a dedicated slip road from the A1 southbound to the A47 eastbound to alleviate congestion at the junction.

“Since the consultation, the alignment has been amended to address some of the key concerns raised.”

Philip Davie, Highways England programme leader for the A47, said: “Delivery of these projects will improve users journey times and safety, so this work is a priority for Highways England.

“We have listened to the publics’ views and these have helped shape and inform our approach to our proposed schemes. Work now continues, adding detail to the design for each of the dualling and junction improvements and on planning how we will deliver them in a way that keeps traffic moving.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for taking part. There will be further opportunities to have your say as the schemes develop.”

Around Norwich, work includes dualling of the A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton, further east, between Blofield and North Burlingham, along with junction improvements at the Thickthorn Interchange with the A11 plus two busy junctions in Great Yarmouth, on what was formerly the A12.

The Guyhirn junction with the A141 is also to be dualled.

The six consultations into the £300 million works were held between March 13 and April 21 this year.

In total, 1,447 people had their say, with 1,333 attending the 19 public events.