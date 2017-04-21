A1 closed in Cambridgeshire after car overturns in crash

The A1 was closed in Cambridgeshire this afternoon, Friday April 21, after a serious two vehicle crash and there are long delays for commuters as rush hour approaches.

The A1 Great North Road northbound between Little Paxton and Southoe was closed, but one lane has now reopened.

The crash involved a Skoda and a Smart Car and took place at 3.09pm.

Two women have received minor injuries.

One of the cars overturned in the collision.

There are long delays with traffic queuing all the way back to the Black Cat Roundabout. 50 minutes of delays are reported.

Police and ambulance are on scene.