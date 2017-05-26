A1 blocked for second time this afternoon after car hits central reservation at Wittering

A car is stuck in the central reservation following a two vehicle crash on the A1 at Wittering this evening, Friday May 26.

The crash has taken place on the A1 Great North Road Northbound at Townsend Road.

One car is stuck on the central reservation and queues are back to Water Newton near Peterborough.

It follows a crash which caused severe delays on the A1 at Water Newton earlier this afternoon, which had only just been cleared whenpolice were called to this incident.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.