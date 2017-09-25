Train drivers produce first class match to remember dad who died in run

Train drivers put on a first class display in memory of a dad who died in the Great Eastern Run last year.

A memorial football match was held on Sunday to remember Paul McCann, who died in last year’s run.

Paul McCann memorial football match at the Grange. Pictured are the two teams Virgin Trains and Great Northern Trains

Paul was training to be a train driver at the time of his sad death, and teams from Great Northern and Virgin East Coast railways took part in the match, with Great Northern winning 10-1.

Stuart Cheshire, Passenger Services Director for Great Northern and Thameslink said: “From everyone at Govia Thameslink Railway we would like to say a huge congratulations to the victorious Great Northern football team on a fantastic result on Sunday. This game was arranged by Paul’s family, and his colleagues at Great Northern have gone the extra mile to support them and raise awareness for this wonderful charity.”

A total of £1,220 was raised for charity Cardiac Arrest in the Young at the match.

Paul McCann memorial football match at the Grange. Referee Mick D'Santos leads the teams out

Paul McCann memorial football match at the Grange. Teams line up for a minutes silence

Paul McCann memorial football match at the Grange. Spectators watching the game

Paul McCann memorial football match at the Grange. Action from the game