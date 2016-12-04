Top prize for Peterborough graduate

Peterborough mature student Jemma Cox has received the Rachael Beales Memorial Prize in recognition of her achievements at Gloucester University. Jemma, studied English Literature, and was given the award at a ceremony last week. She said: “I feel that my degree has helped me as it has given me the confidence to know that I can do whatever task is given to me.”

The Rachael Beales Memorial Prize was founded in memory of Rachael, who died tragically before her course was completed. It is awarded to a mature student who has achieved significant academic success within the School of Humanities.