Top award for The Apprentice winner’s plumbing business

The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente has won a national award for the quality of work carried out by his plumbing business.

Mr Valente’s ImpraGas, of Falcon Way, Yaxley, has been named Boiler Installer of the Year at the 2017 East of England Energy Efficiency Awards.

Mr Valente, winner of BBC’s The Apprentice in 2015, said: “I’m delighted ImpraGas has been recognised within the industry for the outstanding work our installers carry out.

“Our excellent customer service record is at the backbone of everything we do and I can only thank our team from the office through to sales and our installation team for making ImpraGas what it is today.

“We also have to thank our amazing customers who have put their trust in us, their continued loyalty and referrals for future business.”

Mr Valente created ImpraGas in 2012 has overseen the expansion of the business into the South East, a new Essex office and expansion into the Midlands planned for the latter part of the year.

Mr Valente has also tripled the company’s turnover.

News of the award comes three months after Lord Sugar announced he had parted company with Mr Valente.

