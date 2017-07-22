Steam powers family fun at the farm

Have your say

It was full steam ahead for family fun on the farm this weekend.

Attractions on display included steam engines and model boats, with families able to enjoy rides on some of the larger machinery.

Sacrewell Steam 2017 hosted by Peterborough Society of Model Engineers. Traction engines on show EMN-170715-191426009

There was also a parade of some of the spectacular machines, which had been prepared for display by their proud owners.

The event was hosted by the Peterborough Society of Model Engineers, with vehicles of all sizes on display during the weekend.

The Steam Fair was the start of the summer activities at Sacrewell, with a range of other events and attractions planned for the school holidays.

On Monday, the farm’s Lamb Nationals - races between young sheep - started, with competitions taking place daily until September 3.

Sacrewell Steam 2017 hosted by Peterborough Society of Model Engineers. Traction engines being led by Tony Baldwin EMN-170715-191437009

There is also pond dipping, leather work, den building and other activities for youngsters to fill their summer break with fun,

On Saturday, July 29 there will be an outdoor performance of Wind in the Willows, with visitors urged to pack a picnic to enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

In August there will be outdoor cinema events, showing Chicken Run and Babe, as well as an outdoor theatre production of ‘The Lost World.’

For more information about the events, or to book tickets for any of them, visit www.sacrewell.org.uk

