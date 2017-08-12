Sponsored sleepover in church

A sleepover at St Mary’s Church in Whittlesey raised £820 towards its upkeep.

The Friends of St Mary’s Church held the event as the church needs its leaking roof fixed and spire and bell tower cleared of pigeon droppings.

Friends chairman Jenny Parker suggested the sleepover, and she joined Reverend Nigel Whitehouse, Richard Dunham, Jan Sharman and Jacque Baldrey inside the church in Station Road.

Jacque said: “Eventually, after a number of discussions, we settled down for the night, although sleep was not easy for some due to the strange noises from other members of the group. But we lasted from 9pm to 8am when the more intrepid of us decamped to The George Hotel for breakfast.”

Cllr Julie Windle, Deputy Mayor of Whittlesey, also came over to tuck the group in for the night, with husband Robert. To donate, call Jenny on 01733 351 005, or Jacque on 01733 204 539.

Photo courtesy of RTW Photography.