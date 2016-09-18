Sponsor boost for reserve

Visitors to a Peterborough nature reserve will be able to take advantage of a clearer route through thanks to a new sponsorship deal.

Housing developer Cala Homes has donated £2,000 to create a family nature trail at Boardwalks Nature Reserve in Peterborough.

Visitors will be guided by five new interpretation boards and 10 way-marker posts incorporating handy information and nature-inspired designs. The walk will also be enhanced by downloadable resources, including fun activity sheets, information about the wildlife living in the ponds, and ideas for creating art from nature.

Kathy Wormald, chief executive of Froglife, the charity which manages the reserve, said: “It’s really important to preserve wild spaces like the Boardwalks Nature Reserve. There is evidence to show that fewer than 1 in 10 children play in wild places now and we want to help change this at Boardwalks.”