Special delivery for patients  at hospital by kind cyclists

Members of local cycling clubs, including the Yaxley Riders, rode from Yaxley to the hospital in Bretton with a sackload of teddy bears and soft toys to donate to children who are staying there over Christmas. Dozens of riders took part in the charity ride, despite cold temperatures on Saturday morning.

Cyclists young and old took part in the ride, carrying bears of all shapes and sizes, and all the youngsters at the hospital on Christmas Day will receive a teddy thanks to the cyclists’ generosity.

The donation of the toys was welcomed by staff at the hospital.

Zoe Wilkinson, play specialist co-ordinator, said “I would like to thank everyone from the Yaxley Riders for their generosity and fundraising efforts. Their support means that each child visiting the hospital over the festive season will wake up to a teddy bear on Christmas Day.”

Peterborough City Hospital and Stamford Hospital are still holding their ‘Love from Lapland’ appeal, to try to provide a present for every patient at the hospitals over Christmas.

To help people donate the right sort of items, campaign co-ordinators have written a list, with ideas for gifts for people of all ages.

The hospital is unable to take food or drink items, and second hand presents are also unable to be accepted because of infection control rules at the hospitals.

Gifts can be donated at either Peterborough or Stamford hospitals. People can find the presents lists, or donate money to the appeal and find more details at mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/ lovefromlapland

