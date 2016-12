Police have today released details of an incident in which a man of 58 is being treated in hospital for a shotgun injury to his arm.

Police say the injured man was taken by air ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, following the incident, which happened at 10am yesterday (Thursday) at a farm near Whaplode.

Police said: “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and a local woman is assisting police with enquiries.”