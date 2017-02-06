‘Seriously good work’ by firefighters prevents blaze spreading to family home

“Seriously good work” by fire crews prevented a workshop fire spreading to a home in Coates yesterday.

Crews from Stanground, March, Thorney and Dogsthorpe, along with a water carrier from Ramsey, were called to the workshop on fire in Cross Drove at 12.02am on Sunday, February 5.

Firefighters used three light portable pumps, three monitors, two jets and three hose reels to fight the fire in a workshop, 20 metres by 20 metres.

Station Commander Jamie Johnson said the workshop was very close to a large detached house next door.

“It was a significant fire and had it not been for some seriously good work from the fire crews the property next door could potentially have been lost,” he added.

The cause of the fire was accidental.