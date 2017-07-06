Road closures set to cause travel problems ahead of dog show at arena

Dog lovers who are visiting a top pet show in Peterborough this weekend are being urged to check travel arrangements after roadworks near the venue started yesterday.

This weekend sees the Just Dogs Live event at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, with thousands of people expected visit to pamper their pooches.

The event starts tomorrow (Friday, June 7) and runs until Sunday evening, and there is expected to be an increase in traffic around the arena as a result.

The event is the biggest of its kind in the eastern region, and around 10,000 dogs (and their owners!) are expected at the event over the three days – which will include numerous trade stands, expert canine health and fitness advice, local and national dog welfare charities, and even the chance to get your dog microchipped.

However, yesterday a stretch of Oundle Road near the arena was closed for works to repair a collapsed sewer.

The road is shut between Lynch Wood and the Orton Parkway, with a diversion through the Lynch Wood estate. The closure is scheduled for three weeks.

A spokesman for the East of England Arena and Events Centre said: “Due to a collapsed sewerage pipe, Anglian Water has had to close Oundle Road (the A605) between the Orton Parkway roundabout and Lynch Wood roundabout.

“Any visitors travelling to our arena and showground for this weekend and coming from south or east of the city will have difficulty getting to our main North entrance (near the Harvester and Marriott). Instead, we will also be opening our South Gate which is off Dunblane Drive adjacent to the Orton Southgate roundabout on Friday, Saturday and Sunday which will avoid the area affected by the roadworks.

“Our apologies in advance for any inconvenience this may cause you however these roadworks are out of the control of the East of England Arena and Events Centre.”

