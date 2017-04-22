Residents who make city proud honoured by award

Residents who make Peterborough great were honoured as they were presented with civic awards.

From parish councillors to charity fundraisers - and even the Peterborough Telegraph’s photographer, people came from all walks of life to pick up the Peterborough Civic Awards.

Civic Award recipients at the Town Hall Community Involvement Award winner Pat Goulty from Napier Palce with her husband David Goulty with friend (left) Angela Manship EMN-170419-085438009

A total of 20 people collected their awards from Mayor of Peterborough cllr David Sanders on Tuesday night. There were a number of different categories, including community involvement, sport and environment.

This year there were also five people given the lifetime achievement - PT photographer David Lowndes, scout leaders Peter and Carolyn Lumley, Brian Pearce from the Nene Valley Railway and Railworld and Lt (scc) Colin Marshall from the sea cadets.

Chief executive of Peterborough City Council Gillian Beasley presented the awards, and said of David: “David has been a credit to both his profession and city over a career that has spanned many years.”

As Peter and Carolyn collected their awards she said: “After an arson attack when the scout hut was burnt to the ground, their hard work, leadership, fundraising and community spirit raised enough money to build a new hut.”

Gillian paid tribute to the work of Brian, and said: “He is the leading force to motivate others in creating a positive environmental and educational contribution to our city. A legacy that Brian can be truly proud of.”

And when Lt (scc) Marshall was presented with his award, Mrs Beasley said: “Although now 89 years of age, Colin still attends all civic parades in uniform and quite rightly deserves recognition for his hard work, commitment and loyalty to the Sea Cadet Corps, and the City of Peterborough.”