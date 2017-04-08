Residents urged to be creative in Bretton

An exciting new community project has just been launched to give residents in Bretton free creative activities.

Called Bretton Greens, the venture will run every Saturday from the Pyramid Centre, in Watergall, from 10.15am for two hours during April.

The project aims to explore and reimagine the open green spaces in the area through workshops spanning poetry, fabric patch making, smell walking, gardening, an Easter Egg hunt and a sports day.

Activities are suitable for families of all ages and abilities but Bretton Greens are keen to hear stories and memories from older Bretton residents for the Memory Walk on April 8.

The stories, poems, and paintings created by participants during the workshops and activities will become part of an important local exhibition in May and June.

The exhibition will act like a visual springboard, encouraging local people to discuss how the neighbourhood can work together to creatively improve the green spaces around North Bretton.

Bretton Greens is a four stage project run by creative practitioner Katy Hawkins and funded by arts organisation Peterborough Presents.

The resident-led project was chosen by a panel of local residents who wanted to see an improvement in the green spaces around the area. Bretton Greens is running in partnership with Better Bretton and Bretton Parish Council.

Activities include a Nature Easter Egg Trail on April 15, a Smell Walk and Workshop on April 22 and a Roaming Sports Day on April 29.

Anyone who would like to attend any of the Bretton Greens’ activities or workshops, should email brettongreens@gmail.com or text 07936 909588, or just turn up!

Full details of events which will run from April right through to September can be found at www.peterboroughpresents.org