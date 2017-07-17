Quiz Highways England staff about Peterborough roadworks

Residents and motorists will be able to quiz Highways England officers about roadworks in Peterborough at an event this week.

The organisation is using a mobile visitor centre, which will for the first time give road users and local residents the chance to speak to staff who will be coming to Peterborough.

The minibus facility will open out into a larger exhibition, which will feature displays and presentations about road works in the area and road safety.

The first event will take place at the Haycock Hotel in Wansford tomorrow (Tuesday, July 18), followed by a similar display at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton on Wednesday. There will also be an event at Play2Day, Gull Road, Guyhirn, on Thursday.

All the events run between noon and 7pm.

Highways England Capital Delivery Team Leader, Aran Nugent, said: “We are aware that the work we do has an impact on our road users, and so Highways England is eager to better engage with drivers and local residents so we can hear their comments, allay their concerns and answer any questions they may come to us with.

“This mobile exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to better get into those communities we will be working alongside, so we can speak with people to explain the work we are doing and the benefits it will bring for them, their town and this region.”