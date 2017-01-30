‘Proud of Peterborough’ as residents donate record number of gifts to children’s charity

A record breaking number of presents were donated to the Spurgeons Gift Tree in Queensgate Shopping Centre this Christmas.

An incredible, 4,047 presents were donated in total over the festive period, proving the people of Peterborough have very big hearts.

The 4,047 presents were sent to children who otherwise may not have received a gift at Christmas and were distributed throughout Spurgeons’ network, which includes: Barnados, the Family Nurse Partnership and the East Anglia Children’s Hospice.

“This is a truly remarkable number of gifts donated that I know made a huge difference to thousands of children over Christmas,” said Centre Director at Queensgate Mark Broadhead.

“On behalf of us all at Queensgate, I would like to thank everyone that gave to the Gift Tree, this is a wonderful show of community spirt and generosity that makes us very proud indeed.”

Gifts donated included, hair straighteners, a Kindle, Gryo Flyers, scooters and ride on toys for toddlers as well as clothing from Jack Wills and Super Dry.

Ross Hendry, Spurgeons’ Chief Executive said: “For many of the children these generous gifts may be the only ones they receive at Christmas. Spurgeons would like to send a big thank you the people of Peterborough for their generous support and for making Christmas special for these children.

“Your gifts will stay in the memory of each child who received them. Through Spurgeons’ work and the generosity of the Queensgate shoppers, each gift sent a message of hope for the future.”

In 2015, 3,670 gifts were donated to the Gift Tree. The 2016 total includes presents donated at a 60th anniversary party, the Oundle & District Brownies & Guides and the Gym in Spalding.

APC Overnight volunteered their time, van and manpower to collect the gifts from Queensgate and deliver to the children’s centres, which made the logistics of the project much easier.