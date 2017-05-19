VIDEO: Theresa May’s ‘Strong and Stable” mantra comes under attack from Peterborough schoolboy, 9, at Labour rally

Theresa May’s “strong and stable” mantra has come under fire from an unlikely source - a nine year-old boy at a Jeremy Corbyn rally in Peterborough.

Hasnain Nawaz was given time off school to attend the Labour leader’s speech at a conference centre in Peterborough United’s ABAX stadium with his father Shaz Nawaz, who is a party member.

And the boy drew laughs from the crowd of Labour supporters when he asked Mr Corbyn quite simply “what does strong and stable mean?”

The Prime Minister has taken flak for regularly repeating her insistence that she provides “strong and stable leadership” during the General Election campaign.

But speaking to the Press Association, Hasnain said: “Theresa May says it all the time and she’s not really doing anything is she?

“She just says it, what else is she going to do just by saying strong and stable?”

Jeremy Corbyn in Peterborough with Hasnain Nawaz aged 9. Picture by Terry Harris / Peterborough Telegraph. THA

Hasnain, who wants to be a Labour politician when he grows up, said if he was old enough to vote he would definitely back Mr Corbyn.

“I just like him, you know what he does and all of that, helping the homeless, all of that, just interests me,” he said.

Earlier, answering Hasnain’s question, Mr Corbyn said: “Strong and stable is an odd choice of words.

“But I think you should understand - what strength is about is about your sense of belief, about your sense of community, about your sense of responsibility when you have responsibilities to carry out.

“If you’re a councillor, an MP, a minister or a prime minister, a couple of things are important.

“One, never ever forget where you come from and who put you there.

“And secondly, when you make decisions think through very, very carefully who benefits from your decisions, who will be negatively impacted from your decisions and what the long-term effect of them is.”

