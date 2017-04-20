UPDATE: Peterborough City Council wrongly issue warning over suspicious activity of energy company

Peterborough City Council today warned residents of an energy firm acting into a fraudulent manner...but have since admitted an employee made a mistake.

The council put out the following notice on Twitter and Facebook this afternoon: “Residents please be aware! A company called Leap Energy are calling residents to arrange appointments. They are then coming into peoples homes and asking for bank statements and evidence of income.

The post put out on social media by Peterborough City Council today

“They are also asking to be shown around the property in every room. The company are telling the residents that PCC have given them residents details.

“There is no association or agreement with this company and PCC whatsoever.”

However, a spokesman for Peterborough City Council has now confirmed that Leap Energy is working with the authority and its activity is legitimate.

“The messages published earlier today on the council’s social media sites about the Local Energy Advice Programme (LEAP) were incorrect.

“LEAP is a pilot project provided by the council in partnership with AgilityEco. It targets households that are in fuel poverty and aims to save them money and keep warm at no cost to themselves.

“The scheme was launched at the end of January and since then around 250 households have had home energy visits after giving their consent following a referral. These visits include an energy assessment and can immediately deliver help including installing a range of simple measures such as LED light bulbs, draught-proofing and helping people to switch and save energy providers.

“People can find out more by visiting www.projectleap.org.uk

“This was clearly a mistake on the council’s part - however we hope we can use it as an opportunity to promote the scheme. You can check your eligibility on the website and the service is open to all types of householders - homeowners, private renters and social housing tenants,”