UKIP announces Peterborough City Council by-election candidate

UKIP has announced its candidate for a Peterborough City Council by-election to be held next month.

The party’s chairman of the Peterborough Constituency Association, Graham Whitehead, will stand in Park ward on Thursday, August 17.

The seat was vacated following the resignation of Labour councillor John Shearman due to personal reasons.

The other two councillors in the area are Richard Ferris (Labour) and John Peach (Conservative).

If the Conservatives win the seat, the party will hold 30 of the 59 filled council seats, with a by-election in Eye, Thorney and Newborough yet to be called.

Should the Conservatives win both by-elections, they would regain their majority on the council.

Mr Whitehead said: “I’m delighted to be standing once again in my local ward at this by-election.

“The residents of this flagship district in the centre of our great city deserve to be represented by someone who will fight their corner and bring back pride in our community.

“Residents are fed-up with how the area is changing beyond all recognition and want policies that will make a real difference to their lives.”

The other candidates are:

. Arfan Khan - Conservative

. Shaz Nawaz - Labour

. Ian Hardman - Liberal Democrat

. Carolyn English - Green Party

The count will take place at Peterborough Town Hall.

