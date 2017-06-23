Travellers move onto land behind Peterborough church

Travellers have moved onto land behind a Peterborough church.

Seven caravans and other vehicles are pitched at the back of Brookside Methodist Church in Gunthorpe Road.

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware that there is an unauthorised encampment in Gunthorpe and are using council powers to move the group on as quickly as possible.

“Eviction proceedings (S.77) are underway - and if they fail to move we will take further measures (court order to allow bailiffs) in order to move them on.

“We are working closely with police colleagues and continue to review the situation.”