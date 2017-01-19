Transport Secretary joins Piers Morgan on Peterborough Question Time panel

The Secretary of State for Transport will join Piers Morgan on tonight’s Question Time panel in Peterborough.

The BBC 1 politics discussion show will be filmed in an undisclosed location in the city today.

Conservative Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling, Labour’s Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Home Affairs Alistair Carmichael will join broadcaster Piers Morgan and novelist Lionel Shriver on the panel.

The programme will be broadcast at 10.45pm on BBC 1 tonight.