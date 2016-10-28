REVEALED: How much did your ward’s Peterborough City Councillor claim in expenses last year?

The full list of what expenses Peterborough City Councillors claimed for the year 2015/16 has been published - with the total bill to the taxpayer coming to over £600,000.

The payments were made to councillors for the financial year ending 31 March 2016 and included ‘basic travel and telephone allowance’, ‘special responsibility allowance’ and ‘out of the boundary mileage and subsistence’.

Councillor John Peach claimed the most £29,717.51 closely followed by John Holdich, £29,582.02.

Councillors serving for full year -

ASH Chris - £9,277.30

BROWN Richard - £7,962.08

CASEY Graham - £15,128.03

DAVIDSON Julia - £7,962.08

ELSEY Gavin - £22,293.98

FERRIS Richard - £7,962.08

FITZGERALD Wayne - £23,839.86

FORBES Lisa - £14,145.60

FOWER Darren £7,962.08

FOX Frances £7,962.08

FOX JA £7,962.08

FOX JR £8,769.28

HARPER Chris £15,256.53

HARRINGTON David £14,434.55

HERDMAN Roger £7,962.08

HILLER Peter £22,293.98

HOLDICH John £29,582.02

IQBAL Azher £7,962.08

JAMIL Mohammed £10,592.52

JOHNSON Jo £7,962.08

KHAN Nazim £8,900.92

KNOWLES John - £7,962.08

LAMB Diane £21,311.55

LANE Stephen £7,962.08

MAQBOOL Yasmeen £14,829.45

MARTIN Stuart £7,962.08

MINERS Adrian £7,962.08

MURPHY Ed £7,962.08

NADEEM Mohammed £9,753.56

NAWAZ Gul £7,962.08

NORTH Nigel £22,293.98

OKONKOWSKI John £8,838.90

OVER David £8,003.03

PEACH John £7,962.08

RUSH Brian £15,167.58

SALTMARSH Bella £14,181.90

SANDERS David £7,962.08

SANDFORD Nick £14,285.09

SCOTT Sheila £12,277.06

SEATON David £22,293.98

SERLUCA Lucia £22,293.98

SHABBIR Nabil £7,962.08

SHAHEED Asif £7,962.08

SHARP Keith £7,962.08

SHEARMAN John £7,962.08

STOKES June £8,958.71

SWIFT Charles £7,962.08

SYLVESTER Ann £7,962.08

THACKER Paula £15,128.03

THULBOURN Nick £7,962.08

Total £595,221.29

Part 2: Councillors serving for lesser period

AITKEN Kim £10,397.83

ALLEN Steve £898.94

AYRES Lynne £3,360.34

BISBY Ray £7,084.54

CERESTE Marco £3,705.32

COLES Andy £18,276.52

DAY Sue £1,708.00

FAUSTINO Pedro £7,084.54

FLETCHER Michael £898.94

LEE Matthew £1,708.00

WHITBY John £7,084.54

YONGA Jonas £7,084.54

Total £69,292.05

Payments to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor

HARPER Chris £546.77

KHAN Nazim £3,058.056

OVER David £2,611.30

PEACH John £10,193.55

Total £16,409.68

Payments made by the Fire Authority

OVER David £2,374.43

PEACH John £11,561.88

JAMIL Mohammed £6,875.88

SWIFT Charles £2,434.08

Total £23,246.27