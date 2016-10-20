Ramsey councillor and former UKIP leadership contender Lisa Duffy to appear on Question Time

The Ramsey councillor and former UKIP leadership contender Lisa Duffy is on Question Time tonight (Thursday, October 20).

Ms Duffy will be lining up alongside Conservative MP Ken Clarke, Labour MP Angela Rayner, economist Yanis Varoufakis and the former owner of The Telegraph, Conrad Black.

The panel will be answering questions in Hartlepool, with the show airing at 10.45pm on BBC One.

Ms Duffy, chief of staff to UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn, whose office is in Peterborough, came second in the UKIP leadership election last month.

The winner was Diane James who stepped down from the role after just 18 days.

RELATED

Ramsey councillor Lisa Duffy ‘would accept UKIP leader interim role’ and does not rule out second leadership bid