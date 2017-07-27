Peterborough UKIP MEP steps down as party spokesman due to ‘Thatcherite economic policy’

UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn has stepped down from his role as a party spokesman because its economic policy is heading in a ‘Thatcherite direction’.

East of England MEP Mr O’Flynn, whose office is in Peterborough, has give up his roles as economic spokesman and media and sport spokesman with immediate effect.

He said: “It is clear to me that UKIP’s activist base wishes to go in a more libertarian, shrink-the-state and Thatcherite direction when it comes to economic policy.

“Ever since becoming prominent in the party, I have argued for UKIP to be at the common sense centre of politics, rather than allowing itself to be defined as on the right wing.”

The former chief political commentator at the Daily Express added: “Every leadership candidate I have heard appears to disagree with me about our economic approach. So rather than hanging around to obstruct a new leader, I have decided to make way now.

“I will concentrate instead on campaigning for the best possible Brexit during my remaining time as an MEP.”