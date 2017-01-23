Conservative candidate for mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is announced

Soham county councillor James Palmer has been selected as the Conservative candidate for mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

James lives in Soham and has been Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council since 2013 and a councillor for ten years.

He formerly ran a dairy business and has a family background in farming.

He is active in his local community as part of his church and also fundraises for charities in Soham.

Commenting on his selection, James said: “I am delighted to be selected as the Conservative mayoral candidate for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and I am looking forward to the campaign ahead.

“If elected I will be a champion for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, working with relevant partners to help boost jobs, growth and productivity.

“I plan to visit voters, stakeholders, community groups and businesses in the coming months throughout the combined authority area to hear their views.

“I want to be a Mayor for everyone in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough giving people a greater say about their communities and providing clear accountability.”

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson welcomed the announcement, and said: “I’m very pleased that James Palmer has been selected, not least because I was the only MP in the county to publicly endorse him.

“I think he has the energy, drive and vision to do a great job and he knows that a university is our local infrastructure priority in Peterborough.

“He will be fighting hard for more resources for our area and I wish him the greatest of success in May’s election.”