Police, fire crews and national grid at incident at pub building in Peterborough

Police and fire crews are at the scene of an incident in St Pauls Road in Peterborough this evening, Tuesday May 16.

Fire crews are investigating what eyewitnesses initially described as a smell of gas at the derelict Northfield Pub.

National Grid is on the scene and has confirmed it is thought to be a gas leak.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

St Paul’s Road is closed and police have placed a cordon at the junction with Vere Road.

We’ll bring you the latest here as we have it...