PHOTOS: Peterborough photographer captures dramatic moment fire engulfs van in city street

Have your say

This is the moment fire engulfed a van fire in Stanground last night.

Peterborough photographer Terry Harris captured these dramatic pictures as fire crews rushed to tackle the blaze on Wednesday, August 9.

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Stanground. Photo: Terry Harris

At 11.22pm one crew from Stanground was called to a fire in Coneygree Road in Stanground.



Firefighters arrived to find a Citroen van on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reels and returned to their station by 1.10am.





The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Stanground. Photo: Terry Harris

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Stanground. Photo: Terry Harris

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Stanground. Photo: Terry Harris

Fire crews tackling the blaze in Stanground. Photo: Terry Harris