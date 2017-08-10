PHOTOS: Peterborough photographer captures dramatic moment fire engulfs van in city street

This is the moment fire engulfed a van fire in Stanground last night.
Peterborough photographer Terry Harris captured these dramatic pictures as fire crews rushed to tackle the blaze on Wednesday, August 9.
At 11.22pm one crew from Stanground was called to a fire in Coneygree Road in Stanground.
Firefighters arrived to find a Citroen van on fire. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reels and returned to their station by 1.10am.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
