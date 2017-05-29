Peterborough woman signs up for new colour fun run to thank Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall for her mum’s care

A woman from Walton will be bombarded with a rainbow of coloured paint during a 5km run as she thanks Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall for the wonderful care it gave her mum.

Amy Goodacre (26) and five friends have signed up to take part in the inaugural Peterborough Fun Colour Rush on June 25 at the East of England Arena to continue her fundraising for the hospice which looked after her mum Tracey.

Amy said: “Mum spent a week at Thorpe Hall over Easter 2016 while doctors worked to get the symptoms of her cancer under control.

“She was admitted again at the beginning of July for end of life care. Before she died she wrote a book for us and she said in there how safe she felt at Thorpe Hall.

“She felt comfortable with the nurses and described it as the best experience she had ever had in terms of the way she was looked after.

“The staff treated her like a queen. The care mum was given was amazing, just above and beyond anything we could have hoped for her. And we were looked after too. There was always someone to talk to.

“Mum’s movement was limited by the time she was at the hospice but I took her into the gardens in her wheelchair – she loved that and I love that I have those memories.

“Fundraising for the hospice is my way of saying thank you for all of that.”

Amy, who grew up in Eye where her dad Richard still lives, has sky-dived and organised charity days at work for Sue Ryder, and for the Colour Rush she has secured match funding from her employer BGL.