Peterborough’s Pizza House set to re-open

The Pizza House restaurant will re-open to customers in Peterborough at 11.30am tomorrow (Thursday, November 17).

The restaurant in Cowgate failed to open back in October after a notice appeared in the window from the landlords saying they had taken possession of the building.

However, after promising that it would soon be up-and-running once again, a post on its Facebook page has confirmed that the day has now arrived.

The post said: “I’m very happy to inform you all that The Pizza House will be open from 11:30am tomorrow morning (Thursday). I’m so happy to be back & can’t wait to see all you lovely lot..thanks for all the support it’s been overwhelming. Pep.”

