Peterborough Paralympic rowing champion given MBE

A Peterborough Paralympic hero is among others from the area to be recognised in the New Years Honours.

Former Jack Hunt pupil James Fox won rowing gold in Rio this summer, and will pick up an MBE.

Multiple Paralympic medallist Jody Cundy, formally of Wisbech and already an MBE, will be made an OBE.

Stamford’s Christopher Newsome, Executive director of Anglian Water will also become an OBE.

Peterborough’s Denise Speakman. Treasurer, Ethos Home Office Sports and Social Association has been given the British Empire Medal for public service.

Nationally, sporting stars have been given a number of honours in the list.

Tennis world number one Andy Murray and quadruple Olympic champion athlete Mo Farrah have been given knighthoods.

Double world champion heptathlete and London 2012 champion Jessica Ennis-Hill has been made a dame.

Other high profile stars in the list include Posh spice Victoria Beckham, who is given an OBE, comedian Ken Dodd has been given a knighthood.

Ray Davies, singer and guitarist in The Kinks has been given a knighthood, while former newsreader Angela Rippon has been given a CBE.

Actress Patricia Routledge has been made a dame, and singer Marty Wilde has been given an MBE.