Peterborough paralympian James Fox helps launch sporting fund to create lasting legacy

Peterborough’s Paralympic hero James Fox today gave his backing to a new programme aimed at giving away thousands of pounds to sports groups and sporty individuals in the region.

Rowing ace James, who was given the freedom of Peterborough after winning a gold medal at the Rio Games, said he was “proud” to be supporting Persimmon Homes’ new Healthy Communities initiative.

Persimmon is giving away more than £600,000 to sporting causes across the UK over the next 10 months

Persimmon Healthy Communities is aimed at amateur sports teams and individuals aged 21 years and under in England, Wales and Scotland.

Every month each of Persimmon’s 30 regional businesses – including the company headquarters in Peterborough – will hand out £750 to either an individual or sportsperson in the area.

The money is to be spent on sports kit, equipment, coaching or facilities.

Then in January 2018 Persimmon’s 30 businesses will then choose a team or individual to represent them in the grand final.

An online public vote will decide the overall winner, with one individual or group scooping the £200,000 top prize to create a lasting legacy and two runners-up winning £50,000 each. The other 27 finalists will win £5,000 each.

The new fund is in addition to the £720,000 the company already donates through its hugely successful Community Champions programme each year.

James said: “I am proud to be involved in the launch of Persimmon’s super Healthy Communities programme.

“It is so hard for people and teams to find the money they need to participate in the sports that they love.

“Persimmon Homes’ generous scheme will help so many people get active and enjoy sport.

“Who knows, maybe the overall winner will come from our region.”

Simon McDonald, managing director of Persimmon Homes East Midlands, said the new campaign was aimed at giving back to the communities in which the company operates.

He said: “We’ve already seen first-hand what our Community Champions programme delivers to groups and charities. This new programme is aimed at creating a lasting legacy for young people who love sport and the volunteers who help to deliver it.

“Everyone who enters from May to December, regardless of whether they win a monthly prize, will be considered as a finalist.

“We are looking for sports teams and individuals who have amazing ideas on how to spend £200,000 to come forward. We will consider anything from new clubhouses, to training centres, facilities or gyms or it may be people want to spend the cash on the development of future Olympians. We’re very excited to see the projects that are put forward.”

To find out more to enter the competition visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.