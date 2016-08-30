Peterborough firm breaks own fund-raising target to help hospital’s children’s ward

A Peterborough recruitment firm invited more than 100 of its clients to raise a glass and bring cheer to poorly children at the city’s hospital.

Henderson Brown Recruitment, of Minerva Business Park, took about 117 people, mostly from Cambridgeshire and south Lincolnshire, to the Peterborough Beer Festival.

They celebrated months of successful fund-raising and helped raise even more for the Amazon children’s ward at Peterborough City Hospital.

Henderson Brown spokesman Jason Kilbride said the firm had set out to raise £2,000 for the children’s award.

Staff had already taken part in the gruelling Tough Mudder earlier this year, a golf day and other events.

He said: “So far we have raised £2,100. It is a fantastic to break through our target figure. It is really good work and we are looking forward to presenting the money.”

The firm’s charity fund-raising page can be found at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/hendersonbrowntoughmudder#donationSummary