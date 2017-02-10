Oundle school band hits right note with Royal Marines

Talented youngsters with Oundle School CCF Marching Band were joined by the Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines to play in a concert.

With a combined band of about 80 musicians, it made for an impressive performance in the school’s Great Hall that was enjoyed by a packed audience.

The programme was made up of marches, classical and jazz music, vocal performances and the world-class drummers.

Band member Reuben Sector (15) said: “I am sure some members of the Oundle band will be considering a career in the Royal Marines Band as this experience was hugely rewarding and inspirational.”

Head of the CCF band, Adele Hudson said: “The experience for performers and audience alike was breath-taking - truly magnificent.”