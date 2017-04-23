Volunteer kitten fosterers needed

It’s that time of year again and our helpline is busier than ever with calls from the public regarding litters of kittens that have been found or dumped, writes Sheridan Gaunt, co-ordinator of Peterborough Cats Protection.

To enable us to help more kittens we simply need more volunteer kitten fosterers. Fostering is such a rewarding role and can be a lot of fun, not only will you be helping them on their journey in life, you will receive a whole lot of love too!

What does being a kitten fosterer involve? Fosterers are responsible for the day to day care of kittens that come into our branch. They make sure all veterinary and cat care standards are met and help socialise them in readiness for when they go to their forever homes. Fosterers provide temporary accommodation in a spare room in their home. The role requires day to day cleaning of their equipment, feeding and grooming.

Spending time enriching the kittens lives through play, exercise and fussing is essential. Kittens can be quite messy, imagine a toddler’s play room... So, a love of cleaning and keeping the area tidy is essential!

Who can become a fosterer?

We have a fantastic network of fosterers who volunteer both their home and time for many different reasons. They range from those who have a love of animals but can’t commit to owning a cat or kitten long term, to those who prefer to do something that is practical and hands on for a shorter period of time. The duration of a litter of kittens’ stay is a few weeks at a time as we rehome them from nine weeks of age. This offers flexibility for fosterers through our busy kitten season, April – October. People that own their own cat or cats are still able to foster providing they have a separate room in their home so the cats do not mix. This is to prevent any virus or disease spreading and to reduce stress. Fosterers must be confident, caring and have a practical personality and enjoy interacting with people, attend veterinary appointments and be happy to follow and adhere to our cat care standards and charity policies.

How much of my time will it take up? Fostering can take up as much or as little time as you’re able to give them. Each litter of kittens are different and some might require more attention than others, depending on their temperament, age or health.

What help is provided?

We will provide everything you need to become a fosterer, food, litter, pay for all the vets bills and offer full training, support and advice so you feel confident and happy in your role.

How can I find out more?

If you are interested in finding out more, we would love to hear from you! You can contact us on 0345 371 2750 or email us at peterboroughcatsprotection@gmail.com