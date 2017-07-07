SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: My hero is French, boring boring All Blacks, my view on ladies cricket

Providing they keep 15 men on the field and kick their penalties, the All Blacks will still win the Lions series.

But I can’t be alone in believing the best side in the world have been a big disappointment in terms of style of play.

British Lions coach Warren Gatland.

The best tries in the series have come from the Lions. The All Blacks have been obsessed with predictable charges into traffic in an attempt to show off their physical prowess.

Where has their expansive, long-range rugby gone? Lions coach Warren Gatland would be getting pillioried in the Kiwi press if his team had been playing such a flair-free game.

And how come two of the three Tests are in Auckland? Are there no more than two Test-standard grounds in a country of rugby union fanatics?

HERO OF THE WEEK

You could hear the sheer panic in the TV review room during the second Lions Test when a French referee prepared to send off a thug from the All Blacks. The idiot in the box tried to talk Jerome Garces out of issuing a first red card to an All Black for 50 years, but the man in the middle bravely, and correctly, stuck to his guns.

CHEATING SLURS INEVITABLE

There are few certainties in life. Death, taxes and accusations of cheating in the Tour De France are however inevitable. Sky, who for some unfathomable reason have kept faith with general manager Sir David Brailsford despite his hopeless handling of the Brad Wiggins jiffy bag scandal, are predictably involved after creating some go-faster race suits which have upset their rivals.

I have no idea re the technicalities, but why the sport of cycling continues when everyone who wins immediately comes under suspicion whether guilty or not, baffles me. Cycling has become as tainted as weight-lifting.

MY VIEW ON THE LADIES CRICKET WORLD CUP

zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz