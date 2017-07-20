SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: Federer is the greatest, but women’s tennis is better, Joe is a root cause of England’s cricket problems

It wasn’t Roger Federer’s fault that the men’s singles at Wimbledon was a shambles or that his final opponent turned out to be a fragile cry baby.

Federer is a rare sportsman, one who combines a ruthless streak with an ability to appear gracious and stylish while tearing other players apart.

Liam Dawson (left) and Joe Root.

He’s the greatest tennis player of all time, and possibly the greatest sportsman.

Men’s tennis peaked a couple of years ago. For the first time I can remember there were many more interesting and competitive matches in the women’s singles at Wimbledon year than the men’s.

Federer winning the main event without dropping a set is a cause for concern.

Where are the next superstars hiding? There are vacancies at the top now that Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic have pushed their bodies beyind breaking point.

Rafa Nadal was the only man likely to test Federer at Wimbledon and he ran into a serving giant who played the game of his life.

The unpredictability of the ladies game without Serena Williams is making their sport more interesting.

Joe Root’s honeymoon as England Test match captain didn’t last long. And he only has himself to blame.

He pushed for the inclusion of out-of-their-depth players Gary Ballance and Liam Dawson.

He didn’t push for the exclusion of hopeless opening batsman Keaton Jennings.

Root has also failed to get his team-mates to fight when things aren’t going right.

It wouldn’t be seen as a panic measure if England make wholesale changes for the third South African Test as some are saying, it would be a logical step with the forthcoming Ashes in mind.

Don’t wait until the West Indies are here to try out some new players. I could score runs against them so it would prove nothing ahead of the Ashes.