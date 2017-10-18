SWANNY’S WORLD OF SPORT: A tragedy for Shakespeare

I wondered how long it would be before the Leicester City playing staff sacked their manager again.

But, despite clear signs Craig Shakespeare was completely out of his depth, I didn’t think he would be gone after just eight matches of a new Premier League season and four months after signing a new three-year contract.

Maybe, just maybe, the likes of Jamie Vardy, Danny Simpson and Kasper Schmeichel are not quite as good as they think they are. Maybe they are as much the problem as the management team that guided them to a most unlikely Premier League title.

Anyway they now have exactly what they deserved. The man in charge of the next Leicester City game is one Michael Appleton. I do hope the Foxes promote permanently from within again.