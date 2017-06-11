Please be alert - but not alarmed

It is with sadness I heard about the London terror attack at the weekend so soon after the appalling attack at the Manchester Arena, writes Inspector Kate Firman from the SaferPeterborough Partnership.

We know that the threat to the UK from international terrorism remains at ‘severe’, meaning an attack is highly likely.

In Cambridgeshire our policing response to these recent events has been to increase our visible presence and our message to you has been to be alert, but not alarmed, and to report any suspicious activity.

On Monday, a suspicious item was reported in Queensgate which resulted in the shopping centre being evacuated. Thankfully, the item turned out to be harmless but it showed how people are being more vigilant and confirmed that we respond to and deal with these reports efficiently and effectively to ensure the people of Peterborough stay safe.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary works closely with regional and national agencies to ensure we are as safe as we possibly can be.

Following the Manchester attack there has been an increased presence of armed policing at our key tourist sites and an increased presence at all major events across the county.

I would like to echo the comments of the Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite, who said: “We must stay calm and go about our daily lives to ensure that terrorism never wins. We are a nation with a big heart with thousands of years of history rooted firmly in our land of freedom and democracy. We stand together defiant and ever resilient as one nation.”

Please keep a look out for anything that seems out of place, unusual or doesn’t seem to fit in with day-to-day life.

It may be nothing, but if you see or hear anything that could be terrorist-related trust your instinct and ACT by calling the confidential national police hotline on 0800 789321. In an emergency always call 999.

If you are caught in a firearms or weapons attack we urge you to Stay Safe by following the ‘RUN. HIDE. TELL’ advice: RUN, if you can; HIDE if you can’t run; Tell, when you can, the police what’s happening.

You can get further advice here http://www.npcc.police.uk/NPCCBusinessAreas/WeaponAttacksStaySafe.aspx.