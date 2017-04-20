Never mind the general election, Theresa, sort out the egg hunts!

Far be it for me to tell the Archbishop of York and the Prime Minister they are talking tosh... but they are.

The storm in an ****** egg cup over the National Trust’s omission of the word Easter from their annual, er, Easter Egg Hunts, which they run in partnership with Cadbury’s, is it seems a bigger threat to our way of life than Kim Wrong ‘Un and his bombs.

Vicar’s daughter and National Trust member Theresa May called the move “absolutely ridiculous’’ while the Rt Rev John Sentamu claimed it was tantamount to “spitting on the grave’’ of John Cadbury, the chocolate firm’s founder and Quaker.

Haven’t the pair of them got more important things to be worried about?

How long before Theresa and the Archbish make a pronouncement about the pros and cons of Posh employing the midfield diamond?

Or whether or not the cycling ban in Bridge Street should be enforced?

Like Mrs May, I am a member of the National Trust and me and my family were at Belton House near Grantham, and, yes, we did the egg hunt.

The picture (left) is our map and the most prominent word is, yes, you’ve guessed it, Easter!

The National Trust and Cadbury have denied any attempt to de-Easter the events. But is an egg hunt, even an Easter one, really a religious event?

Easter, of course, is a very important time for Christians and the traditions and faith behind it should be respected by all regardless of their beliefs.

The Easter egg is part of Christian tradition but, and I’m sure I’ll be corrected if I’m wrong, an egg hunt is a fun event for the family, nothing more, nothing less.

Theology is not my strongest subject and my dear old dad warned me never to get into arguments about politics or religion(not very useful advice for a newspaper columnist!).

So, dad, you’ll be glad to know I’m keeping well clear of the row over the revamp at St Botolph’s Church in Longthorpe.

Don’t blame me!

My agent in the field (politics reporter Joel Lamy) tells me at last week’s full council meeting leader John Holdich read out large chunks of my column about councillor pay rises.

I don’t know whether to be flattered or mortified!

Cllr Holdich was speaking in favour of the huge (27 per cent) pay hike Peterborough city councillors have voted for themselves. I had, you may recall, said we needed better (and fewer) councillors but to get this we needed to pay them more,on top of this big rise.

It’s fair to say this hasn’t proved to be a popular view (except with councillors),but I stand by it.

Mind you the timing wasn’t too clever and I bet Cllr Holdich didn’t read the following bit out: “Taking a 27 per cent pay rise at a time of austerity and cuts was crass and insensitive...’’

Diary Of A Bad Dad

I’m used to being outwitted... but being put in my place by a five-year-old is a new experience for me.

Just before bedtime Schoolgirl T demanded a drink of pineapple juice (watered down of course).

I dutifully obeyed her command and she contentedly drained her mug before demanding a top up. Once more I obliged.

A few minutes later as I took her to bed she complained her tummy was hurting.

“I’ve drunk too much juice,’’ she said accusingly, adding “you shouldn’t have given me so much!’’

“But you asked for it,’’ I said incredulously.

She was not to be fobbed off and fixing me with a disconcertingly steely stare said: “Mummy wouldn’t have let me have it.’’

Somewhat bewildered I huffed: “Okay, next time you ask for something, I won’t let you have it.’’

She fixed me with a withering look of pity before concluding with disdain: “You’re like a child.’’

Ouch!