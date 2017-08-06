Music Matters: The sounds of summer continue

As Alice Cooper’s 1972 hit reminds us,- “School’s Out for Summer”, but Peterborough Music Hub remains busy, supporting this month’s Peterborough Youth Orchestra annual summer workshop programme.

PYO meets at Ormiston Bushfield Academy from August 29 to September 1. The application deadline has been extended and all orchestral/jazz instrumentalists (aged 21 years or under) are welcome to apply. The workshop offers three programmes. PYO (Grade 6+ players), PYO Too (a training orchestra for players grade 3+) and the Peterborough Youth Jazz Ensemble (grade 3+). The course costs £50.00 and forms are available from musichub@peterborough.gov.uk

The week culminates in a concert at the Town Hall Reception Room on September 1. The £5 entry ticket will provide three concerts for the price of one. Robert Galliard conducts PYO Too, from 5pm, as the overture to the PYO programme (conducted by Robin Norman) from 6pm. The evening includes Finlandia (Sibelius), Symphony No. 5 (Beethoven) and Peterborough’s Young Musician of the Year 2017 - Emily Holt - features in Bach’s Violin Concerto in E. Finally, from 9pm, Steve Hession leads the Peterborough Youth Jazz Ensemble. To book tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/pyo.

The sounds of summer continue throughout August and you’ve only to leaf through the Peterborough Telegraph’s Go pages each week to see the huge variety of music events happening across the city.

One of the highlights is Peterborough Cathedral’s series of free Wednesday lunchtime recitals. These provide a wonderful opportunity to enjoy live music in a fabulous setting. Still to come in August - Jeremiah Stephenson, organ and Darren Moore, trumpet (9 Aug), GMT Brass ensemble directed by Andrew Pitt (16 Aug), Alasdair Cameron, piano (23 Aug), The Apollon Duo, organ and violin (30 Aug). More details are on the Peterborough Cathedral website at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

There’s also a regular programme of music at St. John’s Church on Cathedral Square. Their Tuesday’s Til Two events run throughout August - visit www.stjohnscic.wordpress.com for details.

Exciting late summer events include the reopening of the Broadway Theatre, with plans for music to feature heavily in the programme of future shows. Indeed the first event on September 2 is a superb evening of music from the BBC Concert Orchestra in a Film Music Gala - featuring Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and the Peterborough Youth Choir. Tickets are available from www.peterboroughmvchoir.org.uk or from the Peterborough Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street.

Still to come this month is the Millfield Festival ( August 27) and Key Feste (September2/3) - a festival of arts, sports and music on the Embankment (details at vivacity-peterborough.com).

Finally - don’t forget to support the Peterborough Centre for Young Musicians by voting for them every time you purchase a carrier bag at Tesco. PCYM’s Percussion for All! fundraising campaign is part of Tesco’s Bags of Help initiative. So bang the drum for PCYM. With a top award of £4,000 there’s - quite literally - a lot to play for.